Actress Kristen Bell is hoping to bridge the political divide through her newly released children’s book: The World Needs More Purple People.

It’s about Penny Purple, a little girl, who doesn’t want to be “red” or “blue.”

Bell and her friend Benjamin Hart began writing this two years ago and say now is the right time to bring the book out.

She says the point of the book is to look for similarities in one another, rather than differences.