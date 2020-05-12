LA Sheriff: Inmates tried to contract coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The LA Sheriff said inmates in county jails are deliberately attempting to infect themselves with coronavirus.

Sheriff Alex Villanuea said surveillance video shot on April 26 shows inmates sharing bottles and masks to try and contract COVID-19.

“It’s sad to think that someone would deliberately expose themselves to COVID-19. As a result of this behavior from this particular module, 21 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 within a week of these videos being taken,” said the sheriff.

Sheriff Villanuea said they saw a 60 percent jump in cases in just one week.

Apparently, they thought that if they tested positive, there was a way to somehow get released.

But the sheriff said that’s not going to happen.

All new inmates are being tested as they enter the jail system.

Right now, there are more than 5,000 inmates in quarantine, which makes up about 40 percent of the jail’s top population.