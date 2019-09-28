Labradoodle creator says breed is his biggest regret, may have released ‘Frankenstein’s monster’

(WCBS/CNN/WBTW) – They may be cute and fluffy to some, but the creator of labradoodles says this animal is his biggest regret.

Wally Conron first bred a Labrador and a Poodle in 1989 to help a man who was allergic to dogs.

But, Conron says after that, a trend for designer dogs began.

He says he may have opened Pandora’s box and released a “Frankenstein’s monster.”

Conron says people have gone too far with cross-breeding and they don’t think about the consequences.

Labradoodles are said to develop health problems like eye disease and hip problems.

