Law enforcement line school entrance to welcome back daughter of fallen deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.(KSN16) — Several Greene County Sheriff’s deputies line the entrance to Fremont Elementary School in Springfield Tuesday morning.

They were there to welcome Lydia Roberts back to school.

Lydia Roberts and her mom, Kim

She is the daughter of Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Roberts who died in the line of duty last fall.

Today, Deputies lined the entrance to Fremont Elementary School, as Lydia Roberts, daughter to, Kim and Deputy Aaron Roberts, started her first day of the 2019 – 2020 school year. As you recall, Deputy Roberts died in the line of duty on September 7, 2018 GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

On September 7, 2018, Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts responded to a 911 call near Fair Grove. As he was returning to service, he radioed that his car was washed off of the road.

A short time later, Deputy Roberts was found dead near his patrol car.

Roberts joined the department in 2017. He was 35 years old.