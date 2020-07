(CBS NEWS) - Just over a month before the Republican National Committee is set to host President Trump's nomination acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams is casting doubt on whether the Republican National Convention can be held safely. With just 35 days until the headliner event, Williams said he has "significant concerns with the viability of the event."

"With a growing list of challenges—be it finances, communication and timeline, I cannot say with confidence that this event and our community will not be at risk," Williams said in a statement Monday. "We knew some months back that this effort was going to be a huge lift…with a timetable that was aggressive to say the least, the communication required to make the critical steps come together just never seemed to gel. And still has not."