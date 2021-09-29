“Legends of the Hidden Temple” revival issues casting call

(WIVB) — It looks like a number of lucky people will have a shot at taking a daring trip through Olmec’s Temple, as a revival of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” has issued a casting call.
Earlier this year, Variety reported that the 90s classic for kids is making a comeback on CW, but this time, it’s going to be oriented toward adults.
The treasure-hunting game show pitted teams against one another in physical challenges, as well as those for the brain.
This time around, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is looking for competitors that may have been kids back then.
“We’re calling for brave seekers and fearless competitors who are at least 21 years of age to cross the Moat, ascend the Steps of Knowledge, race through Olmec’s temple – avoiding the dreaded Temple Guards – and put their knowledge & fortitude to the test in THE adventure of a lifetime! Teams once again retrieve ancient artifacts and return them to their rightful heir in order to win prizes and all of the glory promised by, LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE!“Casting Call for “Legends of the Hidden Temple”
Teams of two will need to be available for a trip to the Los Angeles area in July. To apply to be on the show, click or tap here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.