List of stores planning to close for Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: A Black Friday sale sign sits in a shop window on Oxford Street on November 24, 2017 in London, England. British retailers offer deals on their products as part of the annual pre-Christmas Black Friday shopping event, held this year on November 24. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, and while many stores will have big sales that start on the holiday, some retailers will stay closed.

According to a survey from BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families on the holiday. The survey said 14% of respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open but didn’t plan to shop.

So far, the website has confirmed more than a dozen stores that will close for Thanksgiving:

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers—including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, IKEA, Home Depot, Petsmart and Office Depot/OfficeMax—would close for Thanksgiving. Those closures have not been confirmed yet, so the list will likely grow in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed