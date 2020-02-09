Little girl’s ‘Daddy Doll’ of deployed father returned to her after post goes viral

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — UPDATE: Kenley’s Daddy Doll has been found! The doll was located at the airport in Atlanta Friday by a cleaning crew and is back with Kenley.

Delta Airlines tweeted a picture of Daddy Doll in his own plane seat on his way home to Kenley Friday.

Two Delta employees met Kenley and her mom, Arielle, to return the doll. While on Facetime with his family, Kenley’s dad thanked everyone who worked to find his daughter’s prized-possession.

EXCITING UPDATE! The Daddy Doll has been FOUND! Thanks to everyone who has shared this post, everyone who looked for it at BDL, and everyone at Delta and the Atlanta airport where the doll was found. According to Kenley's mom, the Daddy Doll is on its way to Kenley.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks reached out across social media to ask for help in finding a little girl’s lost “Daddy Doll.”

A Facebook post shared by Bradley Airport Friday explains how a 18-month-old Kenley lost her “Daddy Doll” on a Delta flight somewhere between the Hartford, Connecticut airport (Bradley) and the Atlanta airport Thursday.

The doll is a small, plush pillow with the image of her currently-deployed father, and including a sound box with the voice of her father telling her “Hi Kenley, I love you.”

It’s important for Kenley to be reunited with her Daddy Doll because her father is deployed and the doll goes everywhere with her.

Kenley’s mom, Arielle, called both airports and Delta, but unfortunately no one has yet found the doll.