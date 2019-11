(WIVB)–Little plastic army men are getting some female reinforcements.

The CEO of BMC Toys announced in September the company was designing plastic army women after a little girl wrote the company a letter, asking for army girls.

BMC Toys launched a Kickstarter campaign last week to raise money for the women toy soldiers.

It raised more than $25,000 within one day.

The army women will be available for Christmas next year.