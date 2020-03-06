LIVE: SXSW CANCELED: 2020 festival will not be held amid COVID-19 concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with other city and county leaders announced that the 2020 South by Southwest festival would be canceled amid nationwide and local concerns over COVID-19, the virus caused by the Wuhan coronavirus.

In a press conference at Austin City Hall, announced that the world-famous SXSW, which was set to begin March 13, would be canceled as Adler has declared a local emergency.

In recent weeks, concerns over the festival’s influx of attendees from all over the world have been the focus of much discussion and concern.

Over the past week, several big-name companies have pulled out of the festival, including Apple, WarnerMedia, Twitter, Facebook and Intel.

As of Friday, nearly 56,000 people signed a change.org petition to cancel the festival.

In a letter on its site on Friday, SXSW said, in part:

“We are devastated to share this news with you. “The show must go on” is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

South by Southwest acknowledged that they understand the impact the cancellation will have for the creatives who use the festival to accelerate their careers — in addition to the small businesses that rely on the festival to attract customers.

SXSW concluded, saying:

“We will continue to work hard to bring you the unique events you love. Though it’s true that our March 2020 event will no longer take place in the way that we intended, we continue to strive toward our purpose – helping creative people achieve their goals.”

