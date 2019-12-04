Lockdown lifted at Jackson State after active shooter report

Breaking
by: The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University’s campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday after someone was shot and wounded there, prompting an active shooter alert.

A non-student was shot in the leg across the street from the student center, university spokesman L.A. Warren said.

The university initially sent out a tweet telling everyone on campus to take shelter. It later said the lockdown had been lifted and there was no longer a threat.

The historically black university is located just west of downtown Jackson and has about 7,000 students.

