1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 138,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NY as hospitalizations appear to be reaching plateau NY schools ordered to stay closed until April 29 as more than 130,000 test positive for COVID-19 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at Noon
Closings
There are currently 324 active closings. Click for more details.

Lowe’s closing all stores on Easter Sunday

National
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)-Lowe’s announced Tuesday that all stores and distribution centers will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”

The announcement comes after other measures taken place due to COVID-19, such as temporarily increasing workers pay through the month of April.

“We continue to listen to our associates’ and customers’ feedback and make necessary adjustments to help keep everyone in our stores safe during this unprecedented time,” Ellison said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss