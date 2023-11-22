MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WPIX) – Balloons, floats, music icons, and celebrities will flood New York City’s streets for the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The rain-or-shine event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. — half an hour earlier than usual — near Central Park West and West 77th, and ends at the Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

Here’s what to know about the parade before tuning in:

Who is performing?

The lineup at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade always includes a number of national musical acts in addition to marching bands and dancers. But perhaps the biggest name on the list is Cher, who just released a Christmas album. She’ll make her appearance just before the parade’s end, signaled by the arrival of Santa’s sleigh, parade organizers said.

Grammy-winner Jon Batiste is scheduled to kick off the event, with performances to follow by Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, ENHYPEN, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park with some Muppets from “Sesame Street,” Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith, and Manuel Turizo.

What else can viewers expect?

This year’s parade will feature 26 floats, 32 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns and eight performance groups. There will also be over a dozen giant character balloons, including new balloons modeled after Snoopy, Monkey D. Luffy (of “One Piece”), Po (from “Kung Fu Panda”) and a reimagined Pillsbury Doughboy.

U.S. Olympic gymnastics silver medalist Jordan Chiles, U.S. track and field Paralympian Ezra Frech, U.S. Paralympic swimming gold medalist Jessica Long and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will also join the festivities.

How long is the parade route?

The 2.5-mile route spans most of Central Park West from 77th Street to Columbus Circle before turning on Central Park South and then Sixth Avenue until Herald Square.

For a detailed map, check here.

Where will the parade air?

Viewers can watch the parade on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.