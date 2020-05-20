Man accused of shooting Waffle House employee one day after he was told to wear a face-covering

(CBS) A Colorado man is accused of shooting a Waffle House employee one day after staffers told him to wear a face-covering inside the restaurant. Kelvin Watson, 27, was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree attempted murder for the incident on May 15, police said in a statement.

According to the arrest warrant, Watson entered the Waffle House in Aurora on May 14 without wearing a face-covering. Employees told him they could not service his food unless he was wearing one.

A waitress said Watson left and returned with a mask but refused to wear it. She said Watson insisted on the food and pulled out a gray handgun and placed it on a counter, telling the cook, “I can blow your brains out right now.”

Later in the day, police arrived at the restaurant to investigate the alleged threat. The cook told police he did not want to press charges against Watson.

The next night, Watson returned to the Waffle House but the cook refused to serve him and told him to leave. Watson allegedly slapped the cook, who ran into the back of the building. Watson followed and allegedly shot him outside, according to the warrant.

The cook suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the warrant. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now recovering at home, police said.

Watson posted a $100,000 bond on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

First published on May 20, 2020 / 3:14 PM