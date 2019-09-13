Man fighting vaping-related lung illness: “If I die, let somebody else live off of my mistake”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana man is fighting for his life after he says he contracted a vaping-related lung illness.

“If I die let somebody else live off of my mistake,” said Scott Goldstein, 45, as he lay a hospital bed Thursday, clinging on to life. “The only thing keeping me alive right now is oxygen.”

The buzz of an oxygen tank fills the quiet room and tubes run up Goldstein’s nose to help him breathe. His lungs can no longer support him.

“I can’t get out of bed to go to the bathroom, I can’t tie my shoe, I can’t move my blanket without needing oxygen.”

Goldstein says he it’s all because he started vaping to replace traditional smoking ten years ago.

“Now I have oil and water in my lungs that my lungs can’t get rid of. Making them crystalize. They’re rock hard.”

Goldstein says he didn’t have any symptoms, but simply couldn’t keep food down. “They said I had pneumonia and then we found out it was worse than pneumonia.”

Now, he’s begging people to quit vaping. If not for yourself, for your loved ones. “I’ve got a beautiful daughter, I have a wife. and it’s not fair to them. Being selfish smoking. It’s just not fair.”

Across the country there are reports of six deaths that may be related to the vaping- related lung illness, and hundreds more believed to have been sickened.