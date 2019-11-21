Man finds six-foot mammoth tusk on Alaska beach

(CNN Newsource) — Imagine traveling across a beach and finding a woolly mammoth tusk.

One young man in Shaktoolik, Alaska doesn’t need to imagine it. He’s looking to sell one he found for thousands of dollars.

Raymond Hunt was traveling south on his four-wheeler, near the tiny windswept village, at the time.

“I was out for a ride, and I was going to binocular my whale net, which is a couple of miles down that way,” Hunt said.

He had no luck catching beluga whales, but he found something pretty special to make up for it.

“And I saw the outer layer, and the color, I saw a little bit sticking out.”

It may have looked like a piece of driftwood, but it’s actually a tusk, most likely from a woolly mammoth — a species that went extinct 10,000 years ago.

Hunt called his brother and the two men were able to dig it out. The tusk is six feet long and weighs roughly 70 pounds.

Hunt wants $5,000 for it. And that’s where a violin store in Anchorage comes in.

Petr Bucinsky buys mammoth ivory and turns it into things like pens, knife handles, guitar picks and bridge pins.

Manager Will Ingram explains that bridge pins hold strings in place, and they’re not just for show.

A strong material like mammoth ivory helps a note resonate.

“Even a novice can hear the difference between the low end stuff and this.”

But the price for ivory is very variable. It can sell to a wholesaler for $25 to $125 per pound.

Hunt says he’ll use the money to buy food and fuel ahead of a long winter.

“Thinking about caribou hunting already,” he says. “I’ll be out for more, this definitely won’t be the last, I’m always going to be out searching for these.”