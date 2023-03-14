(KTLA) – A man who was mauled to death by four dogs in Jurupa Valley, California last week has been identified by family members as Mateo Lucas Salvador, 42, a native of Guatemala.

Authorities say Salvador was working at a residential property that had been converted into a business on March 7 when four dogs, three Belgian Malinois and a Cane Corso, attacked him. Police initially responded to the scene after a 911 caller reported hearing someone screaming.

Salvador sustained fatal injuries, authorities said last week.

According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, Salvador had worked for the owner prior to the attack and he had visited the property before without incident.

The property owner, who was not present during the attack, eventually surrendered his dogs to be euthanized, Animal Services said.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Salvador’s wife and five children, who still live in Guatemala, bring him home, organizers say. His youngest child is four years old.

“They really need his support, please consider helping them through this devastating loss,” the fundraising page states.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services calls the mauling a “horrific reminder for dog owners to be vigilant in keeping communities, dogs and people safe.”