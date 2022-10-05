MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th-floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office.

Markell Hope, 34, of Akron, Ohio, died after falling while trying to do a handstand on the balcony, according to the coroner’s office.

His death has been considered accidental.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.