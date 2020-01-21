Massachusetts lawmakers consider allowing 16-year-olds to vote

BOSTON (WWLP) – This week in Massachusetts, the Joint Committee on Election Laws will consider a bill that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote.

The bill states that “every citizen 16 or 17 years of age, who is a resident in the city or town where he or she claims the right to vote” to be placed on the voting list for local elections.

The bill would not lower the state’s voting age, it would simply give cities and towns more leeway when it comes to younger voters.

Bill H.720 // An Act ensuring municipal participation of the widest eligible range

Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is a known supporter of lowering the voting age, she has proposed lowering the federal voting age from 18 to 16.

Opponents of the plan argue that 16-year-olds aren’t mature enough to vote.

Hearing // Joint Committee on Election Laws January 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.

