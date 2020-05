(WIVB) — Mattel is expanding its special tribute to frontline workers with new toys in its Thank You Heroes collection.

These include a Matchbox vehicles gift set, which includes a news helicopter!

Also on the list are two building sets and a specially themed Thank You Heroes Uno game.

All the net proceeds from these items go to the First Responders First initiative that helps support healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any of the toys can be pre-ordered starting Tuesday.