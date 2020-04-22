Mattel launches Fisher-Price sugarcane-based products to celebrate Earth Day

EL SEGUNDO, CA (WIVB)–Mattel is debuting its Fisher-Prince “plant-based toys” to celebrate Earth Day.

On Wednesday, Mattel launched a pre-sale of the Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack and Baby’s First Blocks made from sugarcane-based plastics.

The company says the new items demonstrate progress toward its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based materials in both its products and packaging by 2030.

“At Mattel, our purpose is to empower the next generation to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential, and creating a more sustainable world is a key part of that,” said Richard Dickson, President and COO, Mattel. “Our materials goal is just the beginning. We will continue to actively advance our sustainability efforts through additional improvements to our products, packaging, and operations.”

Mattel also launched three Mega Bloks sets made from sugarcane-based plastics recently in addition to the new Fisher-Price sugarcane-based products.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.