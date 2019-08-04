City of Buffalo to honor the victims of El Paso and Dayton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) In response to the tragedies that took place in El Paso and Dayton, Mayor Byron Brown has announced flags in Niagara Square will be lowered to half staff and the dome atop City Hall lit white.

Mayor Brown released the following statement.

My deepest condolences to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and the people of these great cities who are dealing with horrific shootings that robbed many innocent people of their lives and injured numerous others. I have met both of these mayors who are strong and passionate advocates for their communities. Mayors across the country know the need for sensible gun control is long overdue. I urge residents to join me in urging Washington to pass needed legislation that would prevent tragedies like these and save lives. The dome atop City Hall will be lit white and we are lowering flags at Niagara Square, police and fire stations citywide in honor of the lives lost to senseless violence in these cities.