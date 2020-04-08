McDonald’s in sales slump during coronavirus pandemic

(WIVB)- It’s a tough time these days for all restaurants, and the “Golden Arches” are not immune.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent McDonald’s sales plummeting.

The fast-food giant reported sales at restaurants across the globe open at least a year were down more than 22 percent in March.



All restaurants in France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are fully closed.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open at least a year plunged 13-point-four percent last month, even though nearly all of the company’s U.S. locations are still open.