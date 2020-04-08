1  of  3
Coronavirus
All NY voters can submit absentee ballots for primaries; unemployment time extended to 39 weeks See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

McDonald’s in sales slump during coronavirus pandemic

National
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)- It’s a tough time these days for all restaurants, and the “Golden Arches” are not immune.
The COVID-19 pandemic has sent McDonald’s sales plummeting.
The fast-food giant reported sales at restaurants across the globe open at least a year were down more than 22 percent in March.


All restaurants in France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are fully closed.
Sales at U.S. restaurants open at least a year plunged 13-point-four percent last month, even though nearly all of the company’s U.S. locations are still open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss