ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — McDonald’s is releasing a new limited-edition happy meal for adults, complete with a very special toy.

It’s a modern take on the beloved McNugget buddy toys of the ’80s and ’90s. You can choose from a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac box.

Step Into Frost Way with The Kerwin Frost Box at McDonald’s

It also comes with fries, a soft drink and, of course, the toy. There are six different buddies that come with mix-and-match outfits. The meals will be available at participating McDonald’s starting Dec. 11.

A special McNugget Buddy collectible makes its return after 25 years, designed in partnership with Kerwin Frost.

Hailing from Harlem, New York, internet personality Kerwin Frost said he used to have a McNugget Buddy collection when he was a kid. McDonald’s decided to collaborate with Frost to reintroduce the Buddies.

There are six of them – named Kerwin Frost, Don Bernice, Uptown Moe, Waffutu, BRRRICK and Darla – and their outfits can be mixed and matched, McDonald’s said.

The McNugget Buddies were first introduced in 1988.