CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) — McDonald’s is throwing in extra fries if you make a purchase on Fridays.

They’re calling it their “Free Fries on Fry Day” deal, and the promotion will run through June 28.

To get the free treat, you have to make at least a $1 purchase through the McDonald’s app.

The deal is good for one order per customer, and includes medium-size fries.

“Free Fries on Fry Day” is available only at participating McDonald’s locations.