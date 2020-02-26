McDonald’s puts Golden Shamrock Shake cup up for auction to benefit Ronald McDonald house

(WIVB)–McDonald’s is celebrating the golden anniversary of its iconic Shamrock Shake that recently made its return.

To commemorate the occasion, the legendary fast food restaurant is introducing the Golden Shamrock Shake.

Courtesy McDonald’s/eBay

McDonald’s is making the cup available through an auction on eBay, with all proceeds benefiting Ronald McDonald House.

According to McDonald’s, the hand-crafted, luxurious cup has a value of $90,000, and “perfectly holds Shamrock Shake deliciousness.”

Fifty green emeralds and white diamonds, representing the shake itself and the whipped cream on top, and 50 yellow diamonds to represent the golden arches, make up the cup.

Bidding is open until March 6 at 5:00 a.m. At this time, it’s up to $25,200 on the site with 51 bids.

For another way to get your hands on a Golden Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s says to check out its app.