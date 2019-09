(WIVB) — Mercedes-Benz’s newest car is electric.

Company officials say the Vision EQS is the future of luxury cars. It has 460 horsepower, all-wheel drive and can go from zero to 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds.

Along with this, the car can reach a top speed of 124 MPH.

It’s not clear how much the car will cost yet, but one thing’s for sure — it won’t be cheap.