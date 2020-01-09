Mercedes-Benz unveils futuristic car concept

(WIVB) — There have been several high-tech car concepts revealed at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its futurist concept car, the Vision Avatar. It’s inspired by the film Avatar.

The vehicle is fully electric, features vegan leather seats and a recyclable battery.

And get this — it doesn’t have a steering wheel! Instead, it has a control center where drivers place their hands to steer the car.

AND its wheels can move the car sideways.

The vehicle recognizes the driver by their heartbeat or breathing.

But don’t get too excited, this concept car will likely never be available to buyers.