Michigan dispensary giving out free marijuana to anyone who gets COVID-19 vaccine

WALLED LAKE, MI (WNCN) — In an effort to convince more people to go out and get the COVID-19 vaccine, a Michigan dispensary is offering free marijuana to those who get the shot.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake in Walled Lake, Michigan is offering pre-rolled marijuana named “Pot for Shots” in its latest promotion, according to a release from the company.

(The Greenhouse of Walled Lake)

Of course, there are limits. To score one, you must prove you received the vaccine, be 21 years or older or have a valid and unexpired medical card with ID.

Michigan became the 10th U.S. state to legalize marijuana for adults back in 2018.