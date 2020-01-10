Miller Lite encouraging people to spend more time with friends off social media

Breaking News
by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — A new ad campaign is encouraging Americans to return to one of the original ways of being social — having a beer with friends.

Miller Lite is promoting dark-colored Offline cans to bars across the country to inspire more drinkers to take a break from social media.

They’re encouraged to spend time with friends over a cold brew.

The writing on the back of the new Offline can says it’s better to have a few friends in real life than a few thousand followers.

The Miller Lite Offline cans will be supported with a campaign that aims to inspire drinkers to invite friends to go bar hopping.

