Minnesota phone booth tells the town’s history

MINNESOTA (WIVB) — Phone booths haven’t been popular for years, but a town in Minnesota has figured out a new way to use one.
The phone booth in one town was decommissioned years ago and moved to a museum, but instead of just putting it on display, they made it interactive.
All you have to do is walk in, pick up the phone and dial a number to hear a recording of the town’s history. In many cases, you get to hear pieces of history told first-hand by people who lived through the experience.
They hope that younger people in the town will take the opportunity to learn about the town’s history through the booth.
