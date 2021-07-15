Minnesota phone booth tells the town’s history

by: News 4 Staff

MINNESOTA (WIVB) — Phone booths haven’t been popular for years, but a town in Minnesota has figured out a new way to use one.

The phone booth in one town was decommissioned years ago and moved to a museum, but instead of just putting it on display, they made it interactive.

All you have to do is walk in, pick up the phone and dial a number to hear a recording of the town’s history. In many cases, you get to hear pieces of history told first-hand by people who lived through the experience.

They hope that younger people in the town will take the opportunity to learn about the town’s history through the booth.

