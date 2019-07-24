Missing supermarket employee found behind cooler 10 years later

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CNN) — Remains found inside a vacant grocery store in Council Bluffs, Iowa in January have been identified as those of a missing employee.

Investigators identified the remains as those of Larry Elu Murillo-Moncada.

Murillo’s parents reported him missing nearly ten years ago, in November 2009.

Murillo-Moncada was 25 years old at the time, and an employee at No Frills Supermarket.

Workers were removing shelves and coolers from the store in January when they discovered a body behind one of them.

Former No Frills employees told investigators it was common for the workers to climb on top of the coolers, as the space was used for storage.

Investigators now believe Murillo-Moncada must have been up there and fallen into a small space between the back of the cooler and a wall, becoming trapped.

The autopsy indicated no signs of trauma, and his death is being classified as accidental.