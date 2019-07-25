Missing teens now suspects in deaths of three people in Canada

CANADA (WIVB)– A manhunt is underway for two teenagers now suspects in the deaths of three people in Canada.

The search comes more than a week after the bodies of an American woman and her boyfriend were found near their van on the side of the road.

Investigators found another body about 300 miles away. They released a sketch of the victim hoping to identify him.

Police say they found a truck on fire, that belonged to the suspects about a mile from the man’s body.

They’re working to find the motive behind the murders.