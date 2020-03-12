1  of  3
Breaking News
New York up 112 to 328 confirmed coronavirus cases; Gov. Cuomo announces ban of gatherings with 500+ people NHL season put on “pause”, Buffalo Sabres are in Montreal for away game Both Patrick’s Day parades in Buffalo are cancelled – the Old First Ward parade on Saturday and the Delaware Ave parade Sunday
Live Now
Erie County officials will give an update on the coronavirus, known cancellations and safety recommendations.
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

MLB Opening Day delayed at least two weeks due to coronavirus pandemic

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nationals Park is seen before Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(WIVB)–It’s official Major League Baseball will delay opening day by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a call with all 30 teams and consulting the MLBPA, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced remaining spring training games are canceled as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs, and our millions of loyal fans,” Manfred said.

League officials say they will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season.

2020 World Baseball Classic qualifier games in Tuscon, Arizona are also postponed indefinitely.

The MLB and teams say they’ve been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the upcoming regular season schedule.

Read Commissioner Manfred’s full statement here:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss