MLB Opening Day delayed at least two weeks due to coronavirus pandemic

Nationals Park is seen before Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(WIVB)–It’s official Major League Baseball will delay opening day by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a call with all 30 teams and consulting the MLBPA, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced remaining spring training games are canceled as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs, and our millions of loyal fans,” Manfred said.

League officials say they will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season.

2020 World Baseball Classic qualifier games in Tuscon, Arizona are also postponed indefinitely.

The MLB and teams say they’ve been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the upcoming regular season schedule.

Read Commissioner Manfred’s full statement here: