You could soon be able to check your text messages, plan out your commute or even control your music all in the blink of an eye, literally.

It’s all through a new smart contact lens.

Mojo Vision’s lens is only in the research phase right now.

Developers hope this will cut out time looking at screens.

Instead, you would just look to the corner of your eye to see what’s happening.

No word on when these smart lenses could hit the market.