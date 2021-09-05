Mold delays return to classroom for some students in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WIVB) — COVID-19 and a shortage of bus drivers are making the return to classroom difficult for school districts across the country.

But students from one school in Rhode Island won’t be heading back right away for a different reason — mold.

Warwick Public Schools sent out photos of construction last month, saying mold was the cause of delays for several schools.

According to the district’s maintenance supervisor, Kevin Oliver, mold was found inside a local elementary school.

“We had to investigate the building to see what the issue was with the ventilation, and it appeared that in the early 80s, or so, outside air vents had been blocked off, unannounced to us,” Oliver says.

The Superintendent says the delay should only be temporary.