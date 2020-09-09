More than $300,000 raised for salon owner accused of “setting up” Nancy Pelosi

(CBS News)-The San Francisco hair salon owner that was accused of “setting up” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week thanked supporters for their “outpouring” of support in a letter on Tuesday. A crowdfunding effort for Erica Kious surpassed its $300,000 goal on Monday, just six days after it began.

“I wish I could personally thank every person who sent me their prayers, words of encouragement and support, especially at a time when so many are struggling to make ends meet in their own lives,” Kious wrote in a letter posted Tuesday by the host of the GoFundMe. She thanked her daughters, their “loving dad,” and her family and friends.

The GoFundMe page claims to be set up by a friend of Kious and her family. It states, “At the conclusion of this fundraiser, ALL donations will go directly to Erica to pay off any debts from the business that she is forced to shut down, expenses to relocate and reopen in a new location.”

Last week, Pelosi faced criticism after surveillance video surfaced of her visit to eSalon on Union Street in San Francisco, where she was seen inside without a mask on – which violated health guidelines in the city during the coronavirus pandemic. Pelosi responded to the video, calling the visit a “setup.”

Kious denied the claim, while Pelosi’s hairstylist backed it. The video was widely shared on social media, where Pelosi received backlash.

Salons in San Francisco were allowed to start reopening a day after Pelosi’s visit for outdoor service, according to the city’s health department. Face masks are always required during approved services and more generally required citywide when social distancing can’t be maintained.