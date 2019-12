LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is official, the most annoying word of the year is “whatever.” According to the Marist Poll, the word has been the reigning champion for more than a decade.

For more than ten years, Americans have said that “whatever” is the most annoying word or phrase used in conversation. We break it down on this week’s episode of “Poll Hub.” (Oh, and please send us your annoying word suggestions!) https://t.co/m6Iy95tzJh — Marist Poll (@maristpoll) December 29, 2019

The phrase, “no offense, but” came in second for 2019, followed up by “dude” at number three.

Runners-up included “literally” and “please wait, I’ll be right with you.”