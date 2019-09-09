M&T online banking currently down

(WIVB) — If have an M&T account, and you’re trying to do some online banking, you may be running into trouble.

The bank says online banking is temporarily unavailable. It’s not clear how long the service will be down, but the company says it is working to fix it as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions about personal M&T accounts, or those looking to complete a transaction with them, can call 1-800-724-2440.

Questions about business accounts can be referred to 1-800-724-6070.

Callers must select option one on either line.