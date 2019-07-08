Music festival faces backlash after charging white people $20 and black people $10

(WFLA) – A Detroit music festival is walking back on its decision to charge white people more for tickets after some serious backlash.

CNN reports the AfroFuture Fest was selling early-bird tickets for $10 for people of color on its Eventbrite page. Tickets were $20 for “NONPOC” or white people.

Detroit rapper Tiny Jag said she immediately pulled out of the lineup after she caught wind of the prices.

“A non-POC friend of mine brought to my attention that AfroFuture is requiring non-people-of-color to pay twice the amount to attend the festival as POC,” she tweeted on July 2. “This does not reflect the views of myself or the Tiny Jag team. I will not be playing this show. I apologize for anyone who may have been triggered or offended.”

In a statement to CNN, Eventbrite said they don’t “permit events that require attendees to pay different prices based on their protected characteristics such as race or ethnicity.”

“In this case, we have notified the creator of the event about this violation and requested that they alter their event accordingly,” their statement read. “We have offered them the opportunity to do this on their own accord; should they not wish to comply we will unpublish the event completely from our site.”

After allegedly receiving “death threats” from white supremacists and “racist comments” on social media, the group said Sunday they reversed their decision on prices. Their new ticket formula includes a $20 general admission fee and a “suggested donation for nonPOC.”

“Events often designed for marginalized Black and Brown communities can be easily co-opted by those with cultural, monetary, and class privileges,” the group explained on Eventbrite. “Non-POC individuals are encouraged to provide additional donations as acknowledgment of this historical inequity.”