My Chemical Romance is finally reuniting 6 years after split

My Chemical Romance announced their split in March of 2013 — and fans were sent reeling from decimated dreams. Now, six years later they’re shouting loud and clear: The band will carry on.

The New Jersey-based band behind 2000’s punk-pop anthems like “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “Helena,” announced a reunion show on Thursday on their social media accounts. The performers posted a black and white graphic with the word, “RETURN,” which appears to be the name of the event, featuring an angelic-like statue in the background.

“Like Phantoms Forever…” reads the caption, a reference to their 2002 EP of the same name. The band has only announced one show in Los Angeles on December 20. The tickets sales begin on November 1, at 12 p.m., according to their Instagram post.

Bassist Mikey Way and guitarist Frank Iero both tweeted a link to their respective Instagram posts, with the words “California 2019” shortly after the announcement. Frontman Gerard Way posted the same message on Instagram, but guitarist Ray Toro hasn’t yet posted the news on his social media platforms.

The band disbanded in 2013 after 12 years together. In the statement announcing the split, the band thanked fans and said the experience was “a true blessing.” The group said they’ve “shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends.”

My Chemical Romance released their debut album in 2002 but really made a splash on the music scene in 2004 with the platinum-selling “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.” It featured the Top 40 hit “Helena.”

They followed that with another platinum effort in 2006, “The Black Parade,” which earned their first Top 10 pop hit with the song “Welcome to the Black Parade.” Their last album was 2010’s “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.”

Since the split, Way created the award-winning comic “The Umbrella Academy,” which was later adapted to a Netflix live-action series that premiered in February. The other band members have pursued their own individual projects.