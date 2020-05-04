National average price of gas goes up for first time in 10 weeks

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time in 10 weeks, the national average price of gas is up.

It’s only an increase of one cent, but the new average is $1.78. Compared to the price at this time last year, it’s a vast difference. That was $2.90.

New York’s average at this time last year was $2.97, and now it’s $2.16.

Buffalo, Batavia and Rochester are all above the state average. Here’s a breakdown of gas prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.23 (down four cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.21 (down two cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.13 (down six cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.18 (down two cents since last week)

Rome – $2.11 (down two cents since last week)

Syracuse – $2.06 (down two cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.13 (down two cents since last week)



After more than two months of dropping prices, a greater domestic demand for gas made the price go up. Specifically, the Energy Information Administration says it recently grew from 5.31 million barrels per day to 5.86 million.

Local prices are still seeing drops, since they are slower to react to national trends.

