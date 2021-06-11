(WIVB) — From vegetable to candy, and even your gas tank, corn is a very versatile product. But perhaps the most popular form is the traditional corn on the cob.

Friday happens to be National Corn on the Cob Day!

It’s something families across the country enjoy during the summer months. You can boil it, steam it, even grill it, but not much beats corn covered in melted butter.

Friday morning on Wake Up, we spoke with Jeff Winter, who serves as president of the Eden Corn Festival.

