National Walk at Lunch Day can be celebrated with social distancing

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday is National Walk at Lunch Day.

The long-celebrated day takes place on the last Wednesday in April. This year, it’s especially important as people are spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Staying active is not only good for your physical health, but your mental health, as well.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to spend at least 30 minutes exercising at home, or walking, jogging or biking outdoors.

Social distancing guidelines should still be followed, of course.

To show how you’re taking part in the day, use the hashtag #NWLD on social media!

