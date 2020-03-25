Nation’s largest health care union partners with Uber for free meals, discounted rides

FILE – This Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 1199SEIU, which represents many health care workers here in western New York, is partnering with Uber to provide free meals and discounted rides for those in the health care field.

Uber Eats will provide 25,000 free meals for the workers, who will also receive 20 percent off rides to and from medical facilities. Ultimately, Uber plans to donate 300,000 meals to first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health care workers in New York, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland will benefit from this.

“Each and every day, 1199SEIU members put aside their own fears and go to work on the front lines, helping to save lives in the face of a global pandemic,” George Gresham, president of 1199SEIU, said. “Through this partnership, we are helping to make things a little easier for some of the dedicated women and men at our busiest facilities, who are already giving so much to protect our public health.”