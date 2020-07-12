Navy’s first black woman completes Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus

(WKRG) — Lt. J.G. Madeline Swegle completed the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus and is the U.S. Navy’s first known black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month.
BZ to Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle on completing the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus. Swegle is the @USNavy’s first known Black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month. HOOYAH! @FlyNavy @NASKPAO #ForgedByTheSea #CNATRA #CNATRAgrads pic.twitter.com/FKSlURWQhJ— Naval Air Training (@CNATRA) July 9, 2020
CNATRA oversees the Naval Air Training Command.
