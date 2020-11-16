NCAA in preliminary talks to host 2021 March Madness tournament in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WIVB)–NCAA staff says they are in preliminary talks with Indiana and the city of Indianapolis about possibly hosting March Madness in 2021.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee says the championship should be held in a single geographic area for safety, and according to the NCAA, Indianapolis was going to host the Men’s Final Four already from April 3-5 of next year.

In recent weeks, the committee says they’ve engaged in a contingency planning process to determine the most effective way to conduct a safe and healthy March Madness for all participants next year.

Officials announced that through these discussions, the committee realized it would be difficult to execute the championship at 13 preliminary round sites spread throughout the country during the current pandemic environment.

The committee emphasized that conducting the championship in a manageable geographic area limits travel and provides a safe and controlled environment.

“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball. “However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”