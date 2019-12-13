Nearly $12k in stolen travelers’ checks returned to Alabama woman after nearly 20 years

FOLEY, Ala. (via WKRG) — On the same day an Alabama woman learned she needed a costly medical procedure, she got nearly $12,000 back that was stolen almost 20 years ago.

Police in the city of Foley say a man who’d bought a suitcase at Waterfront Mission reported that he found $11,500 in travelers’ checks inside. He had bought the suitcase months earlier, but decided to clean it out for an upcoming trip. That’s when he found the checks in a pouch.

The checks were signed, so police were able to track Karen McGurk down and return the money to her. She said she bought them in 1997, and they were stolen in the early 2000s. She didn’t realize that travelers’ checks never expire, so she gets all of the money back.

In a twist worth of Charles Dickens, she had learned the very same day that she needed an expensive medical procedure she couldn’t afford.