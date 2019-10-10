THC-laced ‘Nerd Ropes’ candy found in Pennsylvania drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (via WTAJ) — Police in the rural Pennsylvania city of Johnston seized bags of drugs from a storage unit, including THC-infused candy that looked like Nerds Ropes.
Police there are expressing concern as Halloween approaches.
Police reported Wednesday that they arrested a 27-year-old man with some 60 pounds of marijuana, but they said they found much more checking out a storage unit he allegedly rented.
- 394 Nerds Ropes edibles containing 400mg of THC
- 7 baggies of suspected cocaine
- 3 baggies of crystal meth
- 11 bags of brown/tan crystal substance of suspected crystal meth/heroin
- Suboxone strips
- 143 white pills (unknown)
- A large amount of suspected Fentanyl
- 217 THC Inserts
- 15 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana
- 6 Jars and 6 bags of marijuana
- 7 Jars of THC wax
- 143 pills (unknown)
- 5 Vapes for marijuana
- 20 Pack THC vapes
- 1 Glock 9mm handgun
Police report all items have been sent to the Pennsylvania State Police lab for testing. They state additional charges have been filed and the man has been held on an additional $500,000 bond.
The Johnstown Police would like to draw extra attention to the Nerds Rope edibles containing 400mg of THC. During this Halloween, they urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats. Drug laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy.