THC-laced ‘Nerd Ropes’ candy found in Pennsylvania drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (via WTAJ) — Police in the rural Pennsylvania city of Johnston seized bags of drugs from a storage unit, including THC-infused candy that looked like Nerds Ropes.

Police there are expressing concern as Halloween approaches.

Police reported Wednesday that they arrested a 27-year-old man with some 60 pounds of marijuana, but they said they found much more checking out a storage unit he allegedly rented.

394 Nerds Ropes edibles containing 400mg of THC

7 baggies of suspected cocaine

3 baggies of crystal meth

11 bags of brown/tan crystal substance of suspected crystal meth/heroin

Suboxone strips

143 white pills (unknown)

A large amount of suspected Fentanyl

217 THC Inserts

15 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana

6 Jars and 6 bags of marijuana

7 Jars of THC wax

143 pills (unknown)

5 Vapes for marijuana

20 Pack THC vapes

1 Glock 9mm handgun

Police report all items have been sent to the Pennsylvania State Police lab for testing. They state additional charges have been filed and the man has been held on an additional $500,000 bond.