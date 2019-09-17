Netflix has acquired the global rights to “Seinfeld”

Attention all “Seinfeld” fans: You’ll soon be able to relive the classic 90s sitcom on Netflix — but not for a while. The streaming platform has acquired the global rights to the show about nothing and every single episode will be available to stream in about two years.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter Monday, writing “Jerry & Elaine & George & Kramer & Netflix. All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021.”

All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

So, if you’re looking to rewatch your old favorites — whether it’s “The Puffy Shirt” or “The Soup Nazi” — they’ll all be there, you’ll just have to remain patient. For now, “Seinfeld,” which ran on NBC from 1989 to 1998, is currently housed on Hulu.

This deal is differs from many of its other agreements, Netflix told CBS News via email. Most of the streaming service’s other licensing deals are domestic only, whereas “Seinfeld” is global. The deal will last for five years, Netflix said.

“Seinfeld is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show,” Sony Pictures Television Chairman Mike Hopkins said in a statement. “Now, 30 years after its premiere, Seinfeld remains center stage. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe.”

The introduction of “Seinfeld” in 2021 will fill the gap of “Friends,” which will leave Netflix in 2020. After Netflix announced last December that “Friends” would no longer be available, angry fans berated the company, begging them to keep the beloved sitcom on the streaming platform.

In a tweet featuring a beloved “Friends” character played by David Schwimmer, Netflix announced an update — and no, it wasn’t Ross Gellar. “The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish,” Netflix wrote, sharing a screenshot from an iconic holiday episode of the show. “‘Friends'” will still be there for you in the U.S. throughout 2019.”

While passionate “Friends” fans were staved off for a bit, HBO Max announced the show will move to WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service in Spring 2020.

Perhaps Netflix users that miss their six “friends” will settle for four others: Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer.